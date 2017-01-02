TMZ

Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne and So Many Stars Party at Miami Nightclub (PHOTO GALLERY)

Bieber, Lil Wayne, Manziel & More Star Studded Party At Miami Club

1/2/2017 10:40 AM PST
Breaking News

0102-miami-club-epic-celeb-turnout-WORLDREDEYE-01It didn't take long for a legendary bash to break out in 2017 ... as countless rappers and sports stars turned up at LIV nightclub Sunday night.

Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Jamie FoxxJohnny Manziel and Odell Beckham Jr. were just SOME of the celebs who partied together at the Miami club. 

Weezy, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz and Fabolous performed for the crowd -- that also included Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Adrien Brody and Victor Cruz.

Bieber and OBJ continued the festivities at E11EVEN club 'til 5 a.m.

It may only be January 2nd ... but this could be the party of the year. 

