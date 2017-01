Kim Kardashian Back in Power Lunch Mode

Kim Kardashian's slowly creeping back to her pre-Paris robbery lifestyle -- venturing out for lunch with songwriting legend, Carole Bayer Sager.

Kim was still flanked by massive bodyguards Wednesday in Bel-Air, and still dressing down -- hoodie and severely distressed jeans -- just as she said she would after the October ordeal.

Little more makeup though, and after the holiday trip with Kanye's family ... good to see her getting back in the swing.