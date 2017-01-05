Debbie Reynolds 911 Call Panic at Her Home

Paramedics raced to save Debbie Reynolds after she suffered a stroke ... according to the 911 call.

You hear the someone in Debbie's house in a panic, not clearly responding to the dispatcher who is asking about Debbie's condition -- whether she was breathing and whether her heart was beating.

The person on the phone said Debbie's son, Todd Fisher, was caring for her in her room.

TMZ broke the story ... Debbie was rushed to the hospital on December 28 -- 1 day after Carrie Fisher's death -- after suffering a stroke. She died there the same day at age 84.