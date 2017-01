Taye Diggs Survives Crash ... G-Wagon Trashed

Taye Diggs got a wheel torn clear off his Mercedes SUV during what looks like a solo wreck Wednesday night in West Hollywood.

These photos from the rainy accident scene show Taye was lucky to walk away from the crash -- looks like he somehow ended up in a ditch on the side of Melrose Ave.

Taye seemed to be okay as he walked away from the scene, but his G-Wagon had to be towed.

We've reached out to Taye's camp, but no word back yet.