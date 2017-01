Zsa Zsa Gabor 911 Call Frantic CPR Attempt

EXCLUSIVE

Zsa Zsa Gabor needed CPR badly the day she died, but the 911 call disconnected before the dispatcher could explain how to perform the life-saving move.

You can hear Frederic Prinz von Anhalt telling the dispatcher Zsa Zsa had almost no blood pressure. The operator tries to ask more questions ... but gets passed off to an in-house nurse.

You hear the dispatcher tell the nurse to perform CPR, but then the call disconnects.

Zsa Zsa died December 18 at age 99.