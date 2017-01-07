Kyle Richards If You Hate Trump Watch 'Celeb Apprentice'!!!

Kyle Richards is one clever chick ... she's figured out an angle to pump up viewership for "Celebrity Apprentice" ... and it involves harnessing the Trump haters.

We got Kyle at Craig's in WeHo Friday night, reacting to the twitter war between Trump and his replacement host, Arnold Schwarzenegger. As you know, Trump claimed ratings victory, even though his comparison was really apples to oranges.

Kyle's kind of brilliant ... her message is that Trump cares so much about ratings the way to yutz him good is beat him at his own game.