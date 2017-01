Golden Globes Stars EAT IT In Rain-Soaked Parties

EXCLUSIVE

It was a perilous night for celebs who dared make it down a notoriously treacherous driveway during a Golden Globes after-party.

Johnny Galecki and Julianne Hough were among the stars who slipped down the cobblestone at Chateau Marmont ... where WME was hosting.

One guy just eats it bad.

BTW ... it's probably the most dangerous driveway on the Sunset Strip ... especially when you have a drink or 2.