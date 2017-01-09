Michael Keaton Get Over It, Twitter! Yes, I Screwed Up 'Hidden Fences'

Michael Keaton beat himself down for saying "Hidden Fences" instead of "Hidden Figures" while presenting at the Golden Globes ... but he was dripping in sarcasm.

We got Keaton outside Madeo in West Hollywood after the Globes, and he apologized for the flub he made while presenting a best supporting actress award. Truth is, he's not the only one who combined "Fences" and "Hidden Figures" during the evening.

So, Michael was shocked when we told him his mistake was going viral. The tone of his reaction is pretty clear: Get a life, folks.