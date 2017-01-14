Monster Energy Drink Sued for Death of 19-Year-Old

EXCLUSIVE

Monster Energy Drink killed a teenager ... so his father claims in a new lawsuit.

Dustin Hood downed 3 1/2, 24-ounce cans of the self-proclaimed buzz drink within a 24-hour period back in 2015. According to the lawsuit, after drinking the last can, he played basketball and collapsed face first on the concrete court. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

According to the lawsuit, Dustin died of cardiac arrhythmia ... triggered by a caffeine overload. The suit claims 3 1/2 cans of Monster has the equivalent caffeine content of 14, 12 ounce cans of Coke.

The suit notes others have suffered cardiac arrest following the "acute consumption" of Monster.

Dustin's dad wants unspecified damages.