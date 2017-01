Cole Beasley Has Baby Boy 'Only Thing That Could Heal Me Has Arrived'

Exclusive Details

Talk about a crazy reversal of emotions ... hours after the Cowboys' devastating lost to the Packers, Dallas' stud wideout Cole Beasley had a baby!!

We're told Beasley's wife, Krystin, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in the wee hours of Monday morning and the entire family is stoked!

The kid is happy, healthy and Krystin is doing well.

Cole tweeted about the birth Monday morning saying, "The only thing that could heal me has arrived. I love my family so much."

Congrats!