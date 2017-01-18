Michelle Obama Look, Sunny's Not So Vicious ... I Swear It

Michelle Obama did some serious doggy spin with Sunny just over a week after the bitch bit the face of a White House guest.

FLOTUS posted what we're guessing is supposed to be an adorable clip of her walking around the White House with Sunny and Bo one last time before they move out on Friday.

You gotta see Michelle call for the pooches in this video -- one of them barked and nipped at the other. Hint: it wasn't Bo.

TMZ broke the story ... Sunny drew blood when she bit the young woman, who had to get stitches.

The First Lady's caption said, "one last walk through the People's House" ... but it could've said, "Please don't take Sunny, we promise she's sweet."