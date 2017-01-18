President Obama Fiesta De Pijamas ... At My Spanish Ambassador's Crib

President Obama will stay at the Palm Springs home of one of his ambassadors ... TMZ has learned.

The Obamas will be unpacking their suitcases late Friday at the abode of outgoing US ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband -- an interior designer -- Michael Smith, who's been the WH's decorator since '08.

The house is in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, inside the Thunderbird Heights gated community ... perched at the top of the development and spread over 8 acres. It's been completely gutted and renovated since 2011 ... and looks brand spanking new.

The Obamas have stayed at James and Michael's home 4 times prior to this visit.

There will be lots of restrictions for anyone coming in or out of the property. Security wants to keep the number of people to a minimum at entry ... they'll be checking IDs too.

Even when Obama's out ... he's still getting the presidential treatment.