Tony Romo Surfaces at Trump Hotel In D.C.

He ain't got practice this week ... so Tony Romo got on a plane and flew out to Washington D.C. -- where he was spotted hanging out at the Trump International Hotel.

The Dallas Cowboys QB has been praised by Trump in the past -- back in 2015, Donald called him a "great guy" and said he knows him personally.

We don't know if Romo's specifically there for the inauguration ... but it seems like a good bet at this point. Especially since he was also spotted out in a fancy party suit.