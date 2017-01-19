Barry Switzer Says DRAFT JOE MIXON ... Trust Me, I Was Right About Randy Moss (VIDEO)

Barry Switzer DRAFT JOE MIXON Trust Me, I Was Right About Randy Moss

Barry Switzer tells TMZ Sports teams would be foolish to pass on "1st round talent" like Joe Mixon -- and compares the situation to Randy Moss.

The Oklahoma legend (and hardcore Trump fan) is out in D.C. for the inauguration due to his relationship with the guy for the past 20 years.

But when we brought up Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon -- who was seen on video brutalizing a female student in 2014 -- Switzer passionately defended him.

"Joe Mixon is a great kid," Switzer said ... "I know the kid. I've spent some time with him."

Switzer says he believes Mixon has already "paid his price" for the incident and deserves a chance to move on with his life.

He also reminds NFL teams that he was a BIG Randy Moss fan before the 1998 Draft ... when teams were shying away from the WR due to previous issues with drugs and violence.

"I said 'Draft Randy Moss' and I was right. Randy Moss is a great player and a great kid too."