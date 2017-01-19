Drew Carey at D.C. Rally Damn, I Missed the Pepper Spray?!

Drew Carey, of all people, narrowly missed inhaling pepper spray fumes, burning signs and violent protesters Thursday night.

We literally bumped into "The Price Is Right" host when he casually walked through the massive anti-Trump rally going down in Washington, D.C. -- where things had taken a violent turn shortly before he arrived. Great timing on his part.

Drew wasn't there for political reasons -- he doesn't have a dog in the fight, and explained why this was more of a family trip for him.

He is doing something Inauguration related though on Friday, but he's not expecting any trouble.