Towanda Braxton Nothing Smells Better Than Obama

Michelle Obama might want to keep an eye on Towanda Braxton, who proved her love for President Obama goes soooo much deeper than politics -- for her, it's a smell thing.

We got Towanda at LAX Wednesday and asked her about Obama commuting Chelsea Manning's sentence, which somehow turned into her gushing about the scent of the prez ... and touching herself.

You gotta watch, it's hilarious. For her it was like there's no one else in the room as she lost herself in Eau de Barack.

Breathe deep, Towanda.