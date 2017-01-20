Cher Understanding for Trump Supporters Even If I'm Against Him

EXCLUSIVE

Cher is coming out in the final hours before Donald Trump is sworn in with a message for his supporters and the incoming prez himself.

We got Cher at an anti-Trump rally in NYC Thursday night -- where other celebs like Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo came out in force. It's clear she's still very much against Trump, but still wants him to deliver for those in the country hurting the most.

What she's talking about here was Obama's thing in 2008, but she's thinking Trump should adopt it too.