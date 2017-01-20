Derek Fisher Says Westbrook All-Star Snub Means System Is Broken (VIDEO)

Derek Fisher Westbrook's Snub Means All-Star System Is Broken!

Derek Fisher wants to completely blow up the All-Star game voting process, all because Russell Westbrook -- who's averaging a FREAKIN' TRIPLE DOUBLE -- didn't make the starting squad (which is insane).

We got Fisher out in L.A. and asked him about the snub heard 'round the world ... and Fisher was pretty clear on how he felt about it ... if Russell doesn't start, the voting doesn't work.

BTW ... Russell was left off the first five for Steph Curry -- who we all love -- but once again, HE'S AVERAGING A TRIPLE DOUBLE ... figure it out, NBA.