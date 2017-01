Donald, Melania, Barack and Michelle Coffee Convo At The White House

Tradition reigned at The White House when President Barack Obama and Michelle met on the portico and the new First Lady presented the outgoing one with something Tiffany.

It's a tradition before the swearing in that the 2 couples talk over coffee at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The tradition was started in 2009, when Michelle Obama gave Laura Bush a present.