Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Killed in Car Crash Dead at 25

Breaking News

Kansas City Royals ace pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Sunday in a car crash in his native country, the Dominican Republic.

Ventura was known for his electric fastball, but also for his short temper. He was suspended for 9 games last season for throwing a ball at an Orioles 3rd basemen.

His nickname was Ace Ventura, and he was on the team when the Royals won the World Series in 2015. Ventura finished 6th in the Rookie of the Year vote in 2014.

At his last game, Ventura wore a hat honoring the late and fellow pitcher Jose Fernandez. The hat also paid tribute to the late St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras, who also died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic a few years ago.

The Royals confirmed Ventura's death Sunday, saying "Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing."

The car Ventura was in when he died was painted in Royals colors. He was 25 years old.