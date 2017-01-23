'Bachelor' Star Corinne Goes Full Villain ... F*** the Other Girls!!

It's not like "The Bachelor" star Corinne's ever cared about making friends with the other contestants ... but she's officially embraced the role of #1 bad girl now.

After Nick Viall gave her another rose -- much to the chagrin of everyone else -- Corinne gloats and gives a less-than-inspiring speech. Check out the vid ... there's never been more eye rolling.

And in case it wasn't clear, Corinne tells the cameras exactly how she feels ... and does some weird stuff with the rose too.

So maybe she doesn't need any help from producers to pull off the villain role.