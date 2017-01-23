Melania & Barron Trump Oops, I Thought Barron Had School Today!!!

Melania Trump may be First Lady now, but she's also just an ordinary parent who sometimes forgets her son is off from school.

TMZ broke the story, Melania planned to stay in the White House Friday and Saturday night after the inauguration but returned Sunday so Barron could attend school on Monday.

She did just that, only to find out the school is closed until Wednesday for some teacher conferences.

We spoke with several parents whose kids attend the school, and they said they too were unaware the school was closed. One parent told us he got his kids dressed for school today, only to find out the doors were closed.