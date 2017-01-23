Barack and Michelle Obama We've Had it with the Rain!!! Next Stop, Richard Branson's Island

Barack and Michelle Obama have left Palm Springs, less than 3 days after arriving, and it seems they're on their way to Richard Branson's private island in the Caribbean.

The former prez and Michelle boarded a private jet Monday morning ... a jet owned by Branson. The plane is bound for the airport a stone's throw from Necker Island, where Branson lives.

Branson is involved in a slew of socially conscious causes, including deep concerns over climate change ... one of President Obama's passions.

Branson has been a vocal proponent of Obamacare, and a longtime supporter of the president.

Just 2 days ago Branson posted a pic of himself and the former president.