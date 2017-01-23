TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Yordano Ventura Tributes Pour In At KC Royals Stadium (PHOTOS)

Yordano Ventura Tributes Pour In At KC Royals Stadium

1/23/2017 6:09 AM PST

0123-yordano-ventura-tribute-instagram

K.C. Royals fans flocked to Kauffman Stadium on Sunday to pay tribute to Yordano Ventura -- the 25-year-old pitcher who was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Flowers, notes, balloons, candles and more were placed around the stadium ... most tributes bearing his nickname, "Ace."

Ventura was a favorite among Royals fans -- not only did he have a blazing fastball, but he was a fiery competitor ... and the people loved it! 

Ventura was part of the Royals club that won the World Series in 2015 -- the same year he signed a 5-year deal reportedly worth more than $20 million.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

R.I.P. 

0123-yordano-ventura-tribute-instagram-02

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web