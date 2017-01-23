Yordano Ventura Tributes Pour In At KC Royals Stadium (PHOTOS)

Yordano Ventura Tributes Pour In At KC Royals Stadium

K.C. Royals fans flocked to Kauffman Stadium on Sunday to pay tribute to Yordano Ventura -- the 25-year-old pitcher who was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Flowers, notes, balloons, candles and more were placed around the stadium ... most tributes bearing his nickname, "Ace."

Ventura was a favorite among Royals fans -- not only did he have a blazing fastball, but he was a fiery competitor ... and the people loved it!

Ventura was part of the Royals club that won the World Series in 2015 -- the same year he signed a 5-year deal reportedly worth more than $20 million.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

R.I.P.