Common Says Trump and Feds Have No Business in Chicago

Common, in a very calm way, lashed out at President Trump for threatening to send the feds in to curb the violence in Chicago.

We got the rapper and Chicago native at LAX Wednesday and he was clear ... Chicago can take care of its own and Trump is irrelevant.

The prez tweeted Wednesday, "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"

That will only end badly ... according to Common.