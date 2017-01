Shia LaBeouf Hero's Welcome! From One Loyal Protester

Shia LaBeouf got crazy cheers and hugs just a couple hours after his arrest ... as he returned to the scene of the alleged crime.

When he got out of jail he went straight to the "He will not divide us" protest webcam, and you'd have thought he just won a war.

Mind you, this was the wee hours of Thursday morning ... so not a ton of people there to welcome him, but you can't say this Shia lover ain't enthusiastic.