Rihanna Girl Power on the Brain in Malawi

Days after attending the Woman's March in NYC, Rihanna hopped on a plane for Malawi where she's continues to fight for female empowerment.

RiRi dressed down and hit up a school Thursday in Lilongwe. She's there with Global Citizen and became an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education back in September, so she's clearly diving into the role.

Totally better than recess.