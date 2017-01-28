Anne Hathaway Free Fancy Feast Thanks To 'Ocean's Eight'

Anne Hathaway's role in "Ocean's Eight" is literally putting food on the table ... because movie producers just picked up a pricey dinner tab for the actress.

Hathaway and hubby Adam Shulman hit up Philippe Chow in NYC Friday night and unknown to them, a group of 6 of the film's production staff was there too.

We're told the producers picked up the tab for Anne and Adam which consisted of lettuce veggie wraps, peaking, veggie dumplings, shrimp dumplings and baked Alaska for dessert.

Our sources say the bill totaled right around $285 and Anne sat and schmoozed with the movie staff before heading out.