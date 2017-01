Kellyanne Conway Obama Started the Muslim Ban

EXCLUSIVE

Kellyanne Conway says the Muslim ban is actually Barack Obama's brainchild, and President Trump is just following his lead.

We got Kellyanne in D.C. Sunday, where she was quick to point out Obama temporarily put the brakes on the Iraqi refugee program by adding lots of red tape to the process. To her point, Obama did ID 4 countries as areas of concern for terrorism, but Trump plopped on 3 new ones with his Exec order.