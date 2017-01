Rande Gerber By George, We Think He Got It!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Can George Clooney's best friend ID his buddy? That's the game.

We got Rande Gerber leaving E Baldi Saturday, and we tested the depth of his friendship with his Casamigos amigo with 2 pics ... one showing a Turkish man on a subway which looks vaguely like George, and the other pic is the real deal.

Does Rande win the prize?