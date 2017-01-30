TMZ

1/30/2017 12:55 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0127_Marshawn-Lynch_Gary-Barnidge_getty_instagram

It's about to go Beast Mode in Finland ... where Marshawn Lynch and Gary Barnidge are gearing up to run a female tackle football camp ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Turns out, women's football is EXPLODING in the Nordic country -- they've already got a whole bunch of female full contact pro teams ... and now, they're getting NFL guidance.

It's all part of the American Football Without Barriers foundation and Barnidge -- Cleveland Browns tight end -- says this will be the first time they'll have a women's only camp as part of the program.

The two have previously taken the program to places like China and Egypt ... and Barnidge says the programs were so successful, one of the Egyptian players was offered a spot on TWO American college football teams, Western Kentucky and South Alabama.

This year, Barnidge says a whole bunch of NFL stars, including Falcons center Alex Mack and Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams, will join the guys (and girls) in Finland ... where they're sure to spot even more top football talent.

