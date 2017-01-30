Paris Jackson I'm Getting the 'Star' Treatment

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Jackson is going to be a TV star ... officially -- she's booked her first acting gig on Lee Daniels' "Star" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us Paris met with Daniels last week for a screen test on the "Empire" spin-off. Turns out she's a natural.

We're told she's already in Atlanta filming but it's unclear how big the role is or how many episodes she'll be shooting. We know acting is one of Paris' goals. We're told she's been taking acting classes for years.

As we previously reported, Paris and her camp want 2017 to be her breakout year and so far, so good. She kicked it off on the cover of Rolling Stone.