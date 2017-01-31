Michigan's Jim Harbaugh FULLY-CLOTHED POOL JUMP ... After Scoring Top WR Recruit (VIDEO)

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh FULLY-CLOTHED POOL JUMP ... After Scoring Top WR Recruit

How excited was Jim Harbaugh after he got one of the top WRs in the country to commit to Michigan???

HE JUMPED INTO A POOL WITH ALL OF HIS CLOTHES ON!!!

The kid behind the jump is Oliver Martin -- 6'0", 188 lbs, runs the 40 in 4.65 and was ranked the #1 high school player in all of Iowa.

Martin was being recruited by top schools including Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Notre Dame and Florida ... so you can understand why Harbaugh was PUMPED to get him to commit to the Wolverines.

Other top recruits are probably asking themselves right now ... would your football coach jump in a pool for you?