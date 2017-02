Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Ja Rule Ballin' On Super Bowl Weekend

Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Ja Rule hooped it up in Houston for Super Bowl Weekend.

The trio was joined by other celebs and athletes, including Doug Flutie, at NFL'er Antonio Brown's Celebrity SuperSlam Basketball Game at Joe K Butler Sports Complex Friday night.

Snoop's a natural -- and Khaled found the bucket too -- but it's Snoop's on-bench interview that really shows why he's the man.