Meek Mill I Didn't Rob Nicki

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill scoffed at those who think he's behind the Nicki Minaj burglary, and he says the exculpatory evidence is around his neck.

We got Meek at Life nightclub in Houston Friday and he showed us his massively expensive bling, followed up with a rhetorical question ... why would I need to rob Nicki?

TMZ broke the story ... Nicki's L.A. home was ransacked this week and the thieves made off with $200k in stuff. Our sources say the way the burglary went down it seemed "personal"

Speaking of personal, don't ask Meek if he still speaks to Nicki.