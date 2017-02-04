Robin Thicke Spends Time with Son Despite Restraining Order

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have called a temporary truce in their child custody war ... at least a partial one, because Robin is able to see his son again, even though a restraining order prohibits such contact.

We've learned Robin took 6-year-old Julian to Kids World Saturday in a suburb of L.A. It's significant because a court has prohibited Robin, per Paula's request, from going near the kid in the wake of allegations he was physically abusive to the boy.

Sources connected with the exes tell us Paula has softened on the issue, and agreed to let Robin see Julian 3 days a week for a few hours each day ... but a court-appointed monitor must be present. The monitor was with the father and son at Kids World.

As for why the change of heart ... we're told Paula wants Julian to still have a relationship with his dad.

Robin has denied being physically abusive, and a super contentious series of court hearings are slated for this month and next.