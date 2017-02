Sen. Chuck Schumer Gorsuch's View on Trump's Travel Ban is Everything

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Chuck Schumer wants to make one thing clear ... ain't no way he'll vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court if he supports Trump's travel ban.

The New York Senator was on Capitol Hill Monday night when he made it clear to our photog, judges need to stand up to the prez, especially on the ban.

The confirmation hearing should be interesting ... how Gorsuch deals with the question ... how would you vote?