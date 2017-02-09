'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Goes Black ... Kodak Black

Miss Cash Me Ousside is cashing in on her infamy ... and starring in a music video.

Kodak Black just dropped the vid for his track, "Everything 1k" ... and every frame of it features Danielle Bregoli ... lip-syncing, posing all over a Rolls-Royce, flashing cash and pretending to pull triggers.

We're guessing this was shot prior to the 13-year-old's near-arrest for punching a passenger Monday night on a Spirit Airlines flight.

No humans were injured in the production of the video ... far as we can tell.