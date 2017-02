Khloe Kardashian Bye-Bye, Odom ... I'm Just A Kardashian Again

Khloe Kardashian is just Khloe Kardashian again ... officially dropping the 'Odom' from her last name on her passport.

Khloe and fam celebrated the official name change Thursday with an appropriate cake.

Take a look below at probably one of the last times Khloe signed her name as an Odom ... on her divorce docs.