'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Music Video Not Certified Official ... Says Kodak Black

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black's setting the record straight -- the "Cash Me Ousside" girl's music video for his song is NOT the official video ... and was never meant to be.

A rep for KB tells us someone from Danielle Bregoli's camp reached out to ask if Kodak would repost her homage to "Everything 1k" on his Instagram, and Kodak agreed.

But the rep says Kodak got pissed when he noticed Danielle's team had labeled her clip the official music video. He's cool with her keeping her video online as long as she drops the official" title.

Danielle's camp says this was just a miscommunication, but also pointed out her "unofficial" vid already has more than 3 million YouTube views.