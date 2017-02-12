Chris Evans Return of the Mack Captain America Bros Out

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Evans is a bachelor again after his split from Jenny Slate ... and he looks a lot like a bro on the prowl.

Chris was partying in Houston Saturday night with some childhood friends, where we're told he invited a few ladies from a bar back to his buddy's private mansion shindig nearby.

Sources tell us one of the girls looked dead-on like his ex, Jenny, but with red hair. What followed next was nothing short of a good old fashioned bro fest ... backwards hats, SOLO cups and all.

We're told Chris was raging pretty hard -- along with the other guests, who left behind underwear in the pool -- and even jumped over a couch just 'cause ... albeit, it was off camera.

Return of the Cap?