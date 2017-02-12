Pre-GRAMMY Gala Stars Honor BET's CEO Debra L. Lee

Hollywood's biggest stars showed up in force Saturday night for a pre-GRAMMY gala ... all to celebrate the woman in charge of BET.

The 2017 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honored BET's CEO Debra L. Lee with the annual honor ahead of Sunday night's 59th GRAMMY Awards.

Celebs were in no shortage ... Britney Spears, Paris Jackson, John Legend, Apple CEO Tim Cook Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Ringo Starr, Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson, Courtney Love, Mary J Blige and tons of others were in attendance.

They're with her.