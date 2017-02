Waka Flocka Flame Gucci's Stealing My Mom's Shine

EXCLUSIVE

Waka Flocka Flame wants to make one thing clear ... Gucci Mane did not launch his career and Gucci's disrespecting Waka's mom.

Waka talked to us Friday, days after he dropped the Gucci diss track, "Was My Dawg," where he clearly accused Guwop of stealing credit.

Waka says his mom, Debra Antney -- a huge music manager who once repped Gucci, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, OJ da Juiceman and many others -- is getting the short end of the stick.