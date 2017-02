'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Can Fend For Herself, But Bodyguards Can Do the Work Now

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl isn't taking any chances with fights on planes ... 'cause she's rolling deep with large bodyguards.

We got Danielle Bregoli leaving LAX Monday night, where she had 2 supersize dudes at her and her mom's side. She explains the added muscle with a pretty practical answer.

As for trademarking that famous phrase, it sounds like she wants to make it official. Quick piece of advice ... lose the Champion "C" to avoid a lawsuit.