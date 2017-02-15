The Weeknd Dissing Bieber's Sex Game?

The Weeknd just took the ultimate shot at Justin Bieber's manhood by hinting he has way more game in the sack than JB ... or so it seems.

He dropped a verse on Toronto rapper Nav's new track, "Some Way" ... and fans are taking it as a diss track against his gf Selena Gomez's ex-bf. He sings about taking someone's chick, and there's this:

"I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy."

Yeah, definitely a diss. Remember, Justin's been taking all the shots at Weeknd, but score 1 for Abel this time around.