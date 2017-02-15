The Weeknd just took the ultimate shot at Justin Bieber's manhood by hinting he has way more game in the sack than JB ... or so it seems.
He dropped a verse on Toronto rapper Nav's new track, "Some Way" ... and fans are taking it as a diss track against his gf Selena Gomez's ex-bf. He sings about taking someone's chick, and there's this:
"I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy."
Yeah, definitely a diss. Remember, Justin's been taking all the shots at Weeknd, but score 1 for Abel this time around.