Brooklyn Beckham Snowboarding Fail! How I Broke My Collarbone

Breaking Bones

Brooklyn Beckham's collarbone snapped while he was hotdoggin' it on his snowboard, and lucky for him -- and us -- he was recording the disastrous run.

David and Victoria's model kid was cruising downhill in Whistler when he wiped out, and once you see the break happen ... it's hard not to grimace.

The 17-year-old posted the X-ray he got at a local hospital. The only thing Brooklyn's gonna be modeling for several weeks is arm slings.

Gnarly, bro!