Larry Wilmore Tells Milo Yiannopoulos 'Go F*** Yourself'

Larry Wilmore stood up to a Breitbart senior editor who savagely trolled Leslie Jones ... telling him he can shove it where the sun don't shine.

The confrontation went down on Bill Maher's 'Real Time' show Friday night after Milo Yiannopoulos shouted Bill needs guests with higher IQs.

Check it out ... Larry jumps at the chance to unleash on Milo ... clearly furious Milo said earlier on the show Leslie is "barely literate."