DeMarcus Cousins Would All-UK Team beat Cavs? 'F***in' Right'

EXCLUSIVE

Could an NBA team made up of the best former Kentucky players be able to beat the defending world champion Cleveland Cavaliers to win a ring?

"F*****' RIGHT!"

DeMarcus Cousins CLEARLY agrees with John Calipari ... who said this week that a team of Boogie, Karl-Anthony Towns, John Wall, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis would be able to win an NBA title.

There's a guy from Akron who might have something to say about that ...