Khloe Kardashian Bathroom Surprise

Khloe Kardashian made a surprise appearance this weekend ... in a ladies room ... in Jamaica.

A fan ran into Khloe Saturday night in the bathroom of Fiction Fantasy nightclub during an after-party for the Youth View Awards -- essentially Jamaica's Teen Choice Awards.

Needless to say, it was an unexpected -- and probably awkward -- meet and greet. Even so, Khloe took it in stride, and was even happy to pose for a few pics.

