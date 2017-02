Cate Blanchett Don't Tell Her What to Lip-Sync ... At a Drag Show

Cate Blanchett isn't just a great actress ... she can lip-sync the hell out of a song while sharing the stage with drag queens too.

Cate made an appearance Monday night at Stonewall in NYC -- where she's filming for "Ocean's Eight" -- and performed during a drag show to benefit a charity for the Sandy Hook massacre.

The Oscar winner ended up doing Dusty Springfield's version of "You Don't Own Me." Nailed it too, obviously.